sport, local-sport,

Former world woodchopping champion Dale Beams turned back the clock at his home carnival at Exeter. Showing no signs of a shoulder injury which hampered the early part of his season, the Winkleigh veteran held out a class field to win the Tasmanian 350mm Standing Championship in a good time of 35 seconds. Pre-event favourite Kody Steers, of Gowrie Park, finished second, with Queenslander Gerald Youles third in a final featuring no less than five former world champions. While missing out on the championship, Youles made amends by winning the 300mm standing handicap and also came second in the 300mm underhand handicap final. Devonport's Stephen Foster made up for his disappointment in the state title final by winning the Tony and Cath Beams Memorial A grade 350mm standing handicap, from Deloraine veteran Matthew Gurr, with Beams third. Backmarker Kody Steers recorded his second dead heat in three days when he tied for fifth place with fellow Gowrie Park axeman Josh Bakes. Steers also dead-heated with Foster at Latrobe on Monday, in the Tasmanian 375mm Underhand Championship. The B-grade final of the Tony and Cath Beams Memorial, with equal $1000 prizemoney to the A-grade but a smaller 275mm log, was won by Gowrie Park veteran Darren Steers, from Launceston's Matthew Mathers and Penguin's Stephen Haines. Elsewhere on the program, Tarleton's Kris Brown dominated female and mixed competition, winning both the 300mm single-handed sawing handicap and the 275mm underhand, as well as teaming up with her partner Brad Turner to finish second in the 375mm Jack and Jill double-handed handicap, which was won by Devonport husband and wife Richard and Sharon Sheehan. Richard Sheehan was also successful in winning the 300mm standing handicap final. Local Zack Beams, from Winkleigh, took out the 250mm standing handicap, with Blackwood Creek veteran Terry Hodgetts winning the 250mm veterans' standing handicap.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/9d211b3f-0cbf-4925-a00e-e6c524acb30c.jpg/r0_525_3024_2234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg