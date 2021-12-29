news, local-news,

The definition of a close contact to a COVID-positive case and testing regimes and supplies will be discussed at a national cabinet meeting on Thursday, Premier Peter Gutwein says. He said the use of rapid antigen testing, which is under review by Tasmanian Public Health, would also be discussed. The national cabinet meeting has been brought forward a week as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has exploded exponentially in several mainland states. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge Mr Gutwein said work is being finalised on the state's COVID-19 vaccination rollout for children aged five to 11 years as well as the booster vaccine program. "I expect to be able to provide an update on these matters to Tasmanians post tomorrow's national cabinet meeting," he said. Mr Gutwein said the state had one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and, although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was highly transmissible, studies had shown it was 50 per cent less severe than the Delta variant of the virus. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health Acting Labor leader Anita Dow said the federal government had made it clear that procurement of rapid antigen testing kits would be a matter for the states. She said the state government needed to provide assurance that the kits would be widely available across Tasmania. "It's crucial during this time of uncertainty and change when the spread of COVID is rapidly escalating in the community that Tasmanians are given timely and accurate information," Ms Dow said. "Premier Peter Gutwein has repeatedly told Tasmanians that he has prepared the state for when he opened the borders to COVID."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/bf8052c0-a0dd-4f3b-af26-b7fd7eb0eadf.PNG/r7_233_2993_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg