newsletters, editors-pick-list, Hillcrest Primary Scool, Hillcrest tragedy, Peter Dodt

A cheeky boy with a love for helping others is how loved ones have remembered Hillcrest Primary School victim Peter Dodt. "Peter was our little hero," Peter's cousin Jye said. "He was a young man that was full of life. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge "He had big dreams and bigger aspirations. Peter's life was celebrated on Wednesday following his tragic death at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. Peter was the son of Andrew Dodt and Miranda McLaughlin and sibling to Ally, Kye, Laura, Kye, Chloe, Laura, Cassie, Dylan, Jaxton and Zahlia. "In typical Peter fashion, he was suborn and fought to the end. It sounds like he attempted to help the other kids on the jumping castle as well," Jye said. Jye said Peter was also no stranger to visiting the principal's office. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health "He was the type of boy you found yourself laughing at, but shaking your head at the same time," Jye said. "Peter was always the person to lend a hand to person in need. "Peter will live on inside all those he graced. "He would want you to push the boundaries, challenge the rule and strive to be the biggest and best you can, and don't forget to make plenty of time for chillaxing." READ MORE: Ambulance 'absurdity': Health arranges two-hour transport for one test Jye said Peter and Andrew were a "dynamic duo" and each other's sidekick. Peter's teacher Gaye Kelly said while he had his challenges throughout the year, he was leaving Hillcrest on a high. "He gave me a hug and said I was the best teacher ever," she said. "That is the memory I will keep forever." Chace Harrison, Zane Mellor, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Jye Sheehan, Addison Stewart also died following an incident involving a jumping castle and zorb balls at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/64b26523-77cf-419d-bd55-6ad4381b8e2e.jpg/r68_0_1130_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg