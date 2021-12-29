news, local-news,

The introduction of an independent social housing regulator, like that being considered in Victoria, would allow Tasmania to adequately manage its growing sector, says one social housing provider. Following a recent review of social housing, an independent Victorian report proposed a single statutory social housing regulator to oversee service delivery and asset management standards across all public and community housing. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health This regulator would address problems such as complexity and confusion across the sector, inequity for tenants, and a lack of transparency and accountability, where tenants feel ignored, and are besieged by poor service and a lack of support. Anglicare Tasmania chief executive Chris Jones said he hoped that Tasmania would consider introducing something similar, especially with growing investment in the sector. The Liberal Government has put $300 million into its Affordable Housing Action plans, and another $315 million for affordable social housing and homelessness, resulting in more than 5,500 social houses by 2027. Mr Jones said regulation would need to keep up with this growth. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge "It is really important that you have got this regulation in place to protect tenants, and that is what we want to do, we want to make sure tenants rights are protected," Mr Jones said. "We are getting more and more social housing so it would be good to get ahead of the game and be ready for this. Having an independent regulator would help the increasing number of Tasmanians who are going to be living in social housing." The Victorian report also proposed increased tenant involvement, including tenant advisory panels, regular tenant surveys.

