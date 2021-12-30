'Heatwave conditions' arrive in time for NYE celebrations

news, local-news, weather, launceston, north, tasmania, heatwave, new year's eve

Temperatures in Launceston this weekend are looking to surge over 30 degrees Celsius, providing a balmy backdrop to the city's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast "heatwave conditions" across much of the state over the next few days, including 32 degrees Celsius in Launceston on Friday, January 31, which is then expected to rise to 34 degrees Celsius on New Year's Day - respective lows of 12 and 15 degrees Celsius have also been forecast. The hot weather is expected to extend to Sunday - with a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 18 degrees Celsius forecast. Heatwave mark the first time temperatures have moved above 30 degrees in Launceston since the summer began. In response to the expected hot snap, the Bureau is recommending sun protection be worn as the UV index is predicted to reach 11 - which is classified as "extreme". Some cloud cover is also forecast across both days alongside winds of up to 35 km/h. The news follows Dr Andrew Watkins, Head of Operational Climate Services at Bureau of Meteorology, noting that Tasmania's summer daytime temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal for most of the state this year, particularly in the north and west. Meanwhile, temperatures will be milder further south, with Hobart forecast to reach a high of 29 degrees Celsius on December 31, before temperatures ease over next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/90234ae6-ca81-4619-8fd1-9fcf73226d97.jpg/r3_243_4750_2925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg