sport, local-sport,

Mystic Journey, Tasmania's best-performed and highest profile horse of the modern era, has been sold to Japan as a broodmare. Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder, who guided the six-year-old to 12 wins and six placings from 28 starts and $4,182,100 in stake-earnings, confirmed on Wednesday that owner Wayne Roser had finalised the sale. "The deal has been done and she goes to Victoria tonight to spend two weeks in quarantine before heading to Northern Farm," Trinder said. "It's a little bit out of left-field but we missed the breeding season here to run her in the Empire Rose (on October 30) so I made contact with some of the people that I'd met while riding in Japan. "Northern Farm is their major breeding farm and is owned by the Yoshida family." It was a private sale and the price has not been disclosed but industry sources in Australia have been speculating that Mystic Journey could sell for up to $2 million or even more. The breeding season in Japan starts in March. Trinder said he and Roser had discussed all options for Mystic Journey after it was decided several weeks ago that she would not continue racing. "Wayne has had people telling him that he should breed from her himself but I said to him that you probably couldn't afford to do that," Trinder said. "You never know how things will work out when mares go to stud and you would be up for $1 million in service fees over three years to find out." It was fitting that Mystic Journey's colours were carried to victory by debutant Bello Beau in the $30,000 Alexandra Plate at Elwick on Wednesday. The Brazen Beau gelding is also trained by Adam Trinder and was the 101st winner for owner Wayne Roser. Bello Beau, ridden by Brendon McCoull, led all the way and fought off a late challenge from favourite Geegee Jet By. "He's a nice little gelding and has always been the No. 1 pick of our two-year-olds," Trinder said, "We're expecting him to be our Gold Sovereign horse." Trinder said he wasn't surprised to see Bello Beau fight back under pressure. "He's the same at home - other horses, including older horses, get within a neck of him but can't get past," the trainer said. "I like to challenge my two-year-olds against older horses because you can get a false read if they're only working with other untried youngsters." Track and distance specialist Algernon fought back after looking beaten to win the $30,000 Winzenberg Quality. After racing outside leader Little River Boy, Algernon hit the front at the top of the straight but was quickly headed by Gee Gee Secondover who looked set to win despite a wide run. However Algernon fought back for apprentice Brandon Louis to score by a half head. Trainer Imogen Miller said racing was "still a bit of a game" for the four-year-old who has won six of his 10 starts. "I think he was goofing around a fair bit," Miller said. Algernon has scored all his wins at Elwick including four over 1100m. Heavily-backed favourite First Accused got a rails run to finish a close third. The first four races at Carrick on Friday have been upgraded to Sky 1. The times have been changed with the meeting now starting at 2.52pm. The non-TAB meeting at St Marys on Saturday has attracted capacity fields. The first of seven races is at 1pm with the $14,000 Eric Bean Memorial St Marys Cup at 4.05pm. A quality field will contest the feature event, with Tassie Golden Apple winner Gotta Good Reason and fifth placegetter Smart Little Shard joint backmarkers on 30m.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/84316bd2-c537-430b-ad82-067283c2d762.jpg/r0_1296_3573_3315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg