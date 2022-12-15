The Hobart Hurricanes have had some impressive cricketers pass through their books during the BBL's 11 seasons.
Before their BBL12 campaign gets under way on Friday against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG, The Examiner's Josh Partridge has named his best XI - picked as if the side were to play a game in their prime.
Since joining the Hurricanes in 2017, Wade has taken his game to another level, forming arguably the Big Bash's best opening partnership with D'Arcy Short. The hard-hitting wicket-keeper also takes the reins as skipper, having captained the side in the most matches and with one of the most successful records.
Joining the Hurricanes as a relatively unknown prospect, Short has blossomed into one of the Big Bash League's finest when on his game. One of only two Hurricanes to have scored two BBL centuries (as well as three 90s), he is the club's leading run-scorer and won consecutive player of the tournament awards in BBL07 and 08. If this side were to take to the field, he also offers some handy left-arm spin overs, which have been more than utilised in the past.
Player of the tournament last year, McDermott has showed just how good he is when given a major opportunity, smacking his second BBL century. An extremely powerful hitter of the ball, McDermott can also build an innings superbly and if Wade or Short were to be dismissed cheaply, could come in and work with the other to get the team back on track.
Bailey was almost the perfect T20 cricketer, someone who could smack the ball when needed but could also rebuild the innings if things went wrong. The equal most-capped Hurricane and now Australian chairman of selectors was an extremely popular player among teammates and spectators alike.
Birt was the perfect middle-order brute and like almost everyone in this list, his form for both Tasmania and the Hurricanes saw him play international cricket for Australia. The luxury of the side's top-order is that Birt will be given a licence to go from ball one. If it fails, so be it, but if it works, the sky's the limit.
Since moving to the Adelaide Strikers and now the Melbourne Renegades, Wells took his game to another level but his record for the Hurricanes still isn't to be sniffed at. A fantastic, composed middle-order batter who can get the game back on the team's terms, he could have been golden for the side in the past few seasons and is the sole player selected in this side not to have donned Australian colours.
Having played with four of the eight BBL teams and being involved in every season, Christian would make many all-time best squads and fits right in with the Hurricanes. Spending three seasons in purple, he provided hard-hitting cameos with the bat, a steady head with the ball and reliable hands in the field to make him a true all-rounder.
While Faulkner's Hurricanes career came to a rather rapid halt, his BBL08, 09 and 10 stint showed just how dangerous he can be with new Kookaburra in hand. His batting might not have been on full show but any Australian cricket fan knows what he can do and why he was nicknamed "the finisher".
The Hurricanes put Archer on the map and has been one of the side's few international imports that have starred during their time in the BBL. The Englishman's blistering pace, athletic ability and general flare quickly made him a fan favourite and importantly, he backed it up with wickets, which sees him selected among the franchise's best.
It may come as a slight surprise that Meredith is the Hurricanes' most successful bowler of all-time. Coming onto the scene with raw pace, the quick has since added some change-up balls into his armory and has been a welcome returnee to the team in the past few match-ups.
Before Meredith passed the record, leg-spinner Boyce was the Hurricanes' highest wicket-taker. A reliable competitor during his five-season term with the side, his career has been plagued by health issues since but he assumes the role as the franchise's best spinner.
12th man: Ben Laughlin (35 wickets at 19.74 from 25 matches)
13th man: Tim Paine (1119 runs at 27.97, 32 keeping dismissals from 43 games)
Scott Boland, Ben Dunk, Nathan Ellis, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Clive Rose, Ricky Ponting
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.