Joining the Hurricanes as a relatively unknown prospect, Short has blossomed into one of the Big Bash League's finest when on his game. One of only two Hurricanes to have scored two BBL centuries (as well as three 90s), he is the club's leading run-scorer and won consecutive player of the tournament awards in BBL07 and 08. If this side were to take to the field, he also offers some handy left-arm spin overs, which have been more than utilised in the past.