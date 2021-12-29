news, local-news, Tasmania Police, firearms, arrest, Devonport Magistrates Court

Tasmania Police have charged an 18-year-old man with multiple offences including recklessly discharging a firearm in Burnie and Devonport during December. Police said in a release that at about 2pm on December 28, a man was arrested at a residence at Ulverstone. Police will allege the man was responsible for recklessly discharging a firearm towards a house in Devonport on December 26, recklessly discharging a firearm towards a house in Burnie on December 17, and an aggravated assault on July 5 in Devonport, where a person was allegedly threatened with a firearm. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge The 18-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with multiple offences, including recklessly discharging firearm, aggravated assault, evade police, motor vehicle stealing, and aggravated burglary. Police said the man would appear before the Devonport Magistrates Court on December 29. READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health Police said a 30-year-old woman arrested at the same Ulverstone location on December 28 had been charged with stolen property and drug-related matters. The woman was bailed to appear before the Devonport Court later. Following a search of the residence, police said several illicit items were located, including a stolen motor vehicle, stolen property, and drugs.

