Tasmanian police officers are yet to issue any formal cautions or fines to anyone who has been in a hospitality venue without proof of COVID-19 vaccination. A public health directive was issued early this month which stipulated that anyone who wished to enter a pub, nightclub, bar or licensed event where alcohol was to be served had to be fully vaccinated. All staff working in these venues also had to be fully vaccinated from December 15. READ MORE: Trevallyn mum's anguish for son living with Down syndrome as cases surge A Tasmanian Police spokesperson on Wednesday said police had observed a high level of compliance to the directive so far and no fines or cautions had been issued. "Police have been undertaking checks as part of regular patrols and taking an educative approach to compliance of the direction for both businesses and individuals," they said. "Tasmania Police are focused on ensuring the safety of all Tasmanians and urge businesses, workers and patrons to support each other over the New Year period." READ MORE: Jeremy Rockliff looks back on a challenging year in health Those in breach of the public health directive risk an on-the-spot fine of $778. The requirement for a full vaccination status does not apply to restaurants, cafes, clubs or licensed venues where patrons are required to be seated. It does not apply to guests at weddings and funerals. READ MORE: Ambulance 'absurdity': Health arranges two-hour transport for one test Tasmanian Hospitality Association general manager Steve Old said from the moment the state's borders reopened, there was an onus on the individual to do the right thing when out in public to minimise COVID risks. "The fact there has been no reports of fines or cautions issued to patrons who have been asked to provide proof of vaccination status at hospitality venues shows the majority of the public are following the rules," he said. "We understand it might take some time for everyone to adjust to the new requirements in place and I'm sure the authorities are factoring that in when conducting spot checks. "We also want to remind patrons to show respect to staff in venues if they are asked to put on masks or follow the rules, they are simply trying to keep everyone safe and remain open." As of this month, restaurants, cafes, food courts, pubs, clubs, bars, RSLs and community clubs have been able to allow entry for up to 250 people in an undivided indoor space. Up to 500 people are allowed into an undivided outdoor area at any one time. However, there is a density limit of 1 person per 2 square metres of space. Staff and children are included in the density limit. Masks are required to be worn within indoor venues while people are not eating or drinking. There were 12 hospitality venues which were listed as exposure sites on the government's coronavirus website as of Wednesday afternoon. Most of these were categorised as low-risk locations. There were five hospitality venues in the North-West which were categorised as low-risk exposure sites. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

