news, local-news,

A Hobart aged care facility has been placed into lockdown after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. The worker was on shift at the St Ann's aged care facility on Davey Street on Christmas Day and was tested for the virus on December 27. The test returned a positive result the following day. Public Health director Mark Veitch said enhanced infection prevention and control measures had been implemented at the facility and residents and workers were being tested as a priority. He said contact tracing was continuing and residents' family members were being contacted to inform them of the situation. "Aged care facilities have been preparing for COVID-19 cases and have systems in place to manage situations such as this in collaboration with other agencies," Dr Veitch said. "Anyone who was at the St Ann's aged care facility in Davey Street, Hobart, between 7am and 2pm on Christmas Day should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop, regardless of how mild they may be." He said the operator of the facility had advised Public Health Services that staff wore masks during their shifts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/4b103408-11c2-418d-a71c-85b0938e6d74.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg