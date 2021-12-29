news, local-news,

A rock climber in southern Tasmania sustained "extensive injuries" when he fell 15 metres from Cape Hauy on Tuesday night. Tasmania Police search and rescue officers in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter successfully retrieved two men, one of whom was uninjured, about 7.30pm. "[Rescuers] winched two male climbers to safety after they had become stranded on a ledge approximately 250 metres from the top of cape Hauy," a police spokesperson said. "One of the men was lead climbing when he fell approximately 15 metres and sustained extensive injuries. Rescue members and intensive care paramedics were winched down to the small ledge where the injured climber was before winching him from the location." Both climbers were transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/4790c4e7-4d43-4709-ad4e-834b04e98bae.jpg/r0_200_600_539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg