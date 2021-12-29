news, local-news,

Tasmania Police has charged a 27-year-old man from Trevallyn with one count of armed robbery following investigations into an incident at the BP Service Station, Youngtown. Detectives from the Launceston CIB had been investigating the armed robbery for the past two months, but information provided by the public assisted police. The man, who police allege committed the armed robbery, will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date. If anyone has details about other criminal behaviour, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

