Senator Jacqui Lambie has called for a provision that prevents teachers, nurses, police officers for standing in a federal election while still employed in their profession to be scrapped. Under second 44 of the Australian Constitution, a person is incapable of being elected if they hold an office of profit under the Crown. This means anyone employed in the public service. READ MORE: Why a country pub's exposure to COVID is stinging the whole town A parliamentary committee is examining election candidacy qualifications after being tasked to do so in October. In a submission to the committee, Senator Lambie said it was absurd a large section of a community could be barred from contesting an election. "People who've cared for their communities, who've led careers of public service, who've sought to make a contribution to the lives of the people around them, and are told that unless they throw that job in and quit, they will not be eligible to become politicians," she said. READ MORE: List of Northern roadworks to cause delays over the coming weeks "The kinds of people that the rule around holding an 'office of profit' impacts are exactly the kinds of people who should be politicians in the first place. "The fact we don't have more of them in Parliament today is depressing; the fact we have rules preventing them from getting here is inexcusable." Senator Lambie's office manager Tammy Tyrell has been pre-selected to run for the Jacqui Lambie Network in next year's federal election. READ MORE: Remembering Aunty Dulcie Greeno: The last of the great shell stringers As Ms Tyrell holds an office under the Crown, she would legally have to leave her job to contest the election once writs are issued. A Jacqui Lambie Network spokesperson said even if the party wasn't running a candidate, the provision should still go. "Tammy Tyrrell is our lead Senate candidate for the upcoming election, to join Jacqui in representing Tasmania," they said. "She's known Jacqui for years and worked for her nearly as long, but the current rules means she's not able to both work for Jacqui and run for Jacqui. "Not everybody's in the position to be able to do that and that means that voters don't get to choose the best possible person for the job." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/1536234a-f605-4274-b5d9-b168eaa60b37.PNG/r12_0_2996_1686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg