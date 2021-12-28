news, local-news,

The state government has flagged an increasing reliance on the use of rapid antigen testing for COVID-19, leading to discussions around subsidies for this alternative to PCR tests. It has said it is considering using rapid antigen testing (RAT) as an alternative to PCR tests to relieve pressure on COVID-testing labs, particularly in high-risk settings like hospitals, aged care and disability sectors, where tests could be given two to three times a week. The PCR tests cost the government up to $100 per test, with private pathologies in Sydney charging around $90 per test, while the RAT tests cost between $10 to $15. Government minister Guy Barnett said discussion about rapid antigen test subsidies, including whether the state government had raised subsidies with the federal government, would occur later this week. "Further consideration will be given to the merit of the RAT including in and around health services and people with disabilities and those sorts of services and I'd predict more to be said about that later in the week," Mr Barnett said. Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said a subsidy would be welcome, especially in business settings where tests would allow business to remain open, but raised concerns about how it would operate in practice. Ms O'Byrne said introducing a subsidy with the current supply chain could also prove problematic, with rapid antigen testing supplies running low in chemists and supermarkets. "If they were to mandate rapid antigen tests, or promote them in some way, it is important that they make sure there is enough in the supply chain which, at the moment, is quite stretched," Ms O'Byrne said. "I agree with a subsidy but from an operational point of view, I wonder how they would organise that." Ms O'Byrne added that guidelines around the use of rapid antigen testings for businesses were needed, which would allow businesses to continue to operate after being exposed to COVID-19. "We are hoping that the department will release some guidelines for business to use rapid antigen testing so ... instead of having to close the business they can use the rapid antigen tests," she said.

