Swansea Primary School, George Town Council and Reclink Tasmania have all received a share of $30,000 in state government grants aimed at getting more people fishing. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett announced the funding yesterday at George Town as part of the Better Fishing Grants program, with $2 million to be spent in total as part of an election commitment. READ MORE: Why a country pub's exposure to COVID is stinging the whole town Better Fishing Grants is a community grants program for not-for-profit organisations for funding to upgrade or build new recreational fishing facilities. Mr Barnett said the grants would help ensure the 100,000 plus Tasmanians who fish regularly can do so with good amenities. "It's part of the Tasmanian way of life is fishing," Mr Barnett said. "More than 100,000 Tasmanians love recreational fishing. As part of our plan to increase recreational fishing these grants have been made available. "Here in George Town the grant will provide opportunities for cleaning the fish and then the fish refuse can be well and appropriately disposed of. "This is a smaller grant but we are working with the George Town Council to support local recreational fishers in this community. It's a fantastic fishing opportunity right here on the Tamar River." READ MORE: Remembering Aunty Dulcie Greeno: The last of the great shell stringers Also to benefit yesterday from the first round of grants announced are the Tuna Club of Tasmania and Naracoopa Progress Association. George Town deputy mayor Tim Harris said he was delighted as a fisherman for the funding boost. "I spent my childhood just down here when there was a jetty fishing, and recreational fishing is quite large down here," Cr Harris said. "It's a bit of a bonus for the local fishers. It will be very good. This is probably the best fishing in the state." The next round of Better Fishing Grants will be made available in early 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

