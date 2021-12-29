news, local-news,

Young and emerging artists will be supported as they complete a unique project for the 2022 Junction Arts Festival under Round 13 of the Festivals Australia program. Chairperson of RANT Arts Dave Mangenner Gough, said that the organisation was proud to be partnering with Junction Arts Festival to create Soliloquy 2022. "Soliloquy is a journey. A journey of creative development, shared by a group of young artists and celebrated in light, sound, music and spoken word," he said. READ MORE: Casual contact site listing to be scrapped in Tasmania "We are proud to be partnering with Junction Arts Festival to produce and present this exciting installation,." Federal Member for Bass Bridget Archer said the funding was critical in supporting regional communities. "Junction is an iconic event and I am thrilled our community will have the chance to discover the work of our young and emerging artists," she said. Chair of Junction Arts Festival Liz Frankham, said that the Board was thankful for the support of Festivals Australia in making the project possible. READ MORE: Remembering Aunty Dulcie Greeno: The last of the great shell stringers "Princes Square has been the Junction home for the last 6 years and by working with surrounding businesses and arts organisations we have brought vibrancy and prosperity to the neighbourhood. It's fabulous to see the growth of arts, cultural activity and business in this precinct," she said. "Junction Arts Festival is thrilled to be working with RANT to illuminate the streets and buildings that surround this iconic square and adding new voices and diverse cultures to the festival offerings. "We thank Festivals Australia for recognising the role Junction plays in Launceston's community and helping to bring 'Soliloquy' to light and life."

