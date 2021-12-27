sport, local-sport,

Tasmanian sprint pair Lily James and Jagga Pybus have taken out this year's Hobart Gift titles, with Lauren Perry and Jensen Plowright victorious in the wheelraces. James got emotional in her acceptance speech after a nervous wait from the photo finish judges to give her the nod. "Thanks to my dad and coach Greg, who is my rock,'' the 21-year-old said. "This time last year I was in hospital recovering from a major surgery, so Christmas has been a lot better this year." It was a second win for Pybus, with the 20-year-old Hobart athlete having the time of his life on the track. The UTAS student stormed home to get the win in a tight finish, with a 1/100th second winning margin from Toby Kamphuis. The winning time was 10.37 seconds for the 100m, off a handicap of 3.50m. "I won this thee years ago, so it's awesome to win it again,'' he said. "The past month or so I've been running pretty well and knew I'd be in with chance. It's awesome, I can't wait to see what happens for the rest of the series." In potentially a first for a carnival of its type, the winner of the women's wheelrace took home more prize money than the men's winner. Perry, of Launceston, took home $2700 for her victory, as she led home a strong bunch of backmarkers from the 50m mark. "I'm quite shocked to win to be honest," an excited Perry declared. Having made the move to Adelaide in recent times as part of the AusCycling Podium Potential academy team, Perry relished racing in her home state. "I've now won a couple of Hobart Wheels and a Launnie Wheel. I really want to win in Burnie later in the week now," Perry declared. The men's wheelrace looked more like a scratch race in the end, after a massive backmarkers group made contact with the main field two laps out. Known for his speed on the roads, Plowright converted that to the outdoor track and was never in doubt in the final 100m. "This is my favourite race. I do love these carnivals and it's nice to get a sash every year,'' he said. "We've got a good group of backmarkers this year. "They're all so strong and everyone wants to win, so it was good to get this today." The Queensland Academy of Sport team made it a double in the Lightning Handicap 1000m races. First up in the men's race, Byron Davies got the jump on the field to out-ride a world class field. Riding off 55m, the Queenslander held on from a fast finishing back mark that included two of the fastest men in the world in Olympian Matt Richardson and world junior record holder Tom Cornish. Then Deneaka Blinco showed strength up the windy hill of the New Town track. Canada's Lizeanne Wilmot had a beautiful sit in her slipstream, but couldn't go around the young Queenslander as Blinco held on for the title. The series will continue with Tuesday's Launceston Carnival at the Silverdome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/f3d73f9e-6084-47c5-b0b0-995e91039f73.jpg/r0_248_5475_3341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg