A permanent memorial will be created to honour the victims of the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School, the city council says. Devonport City Council general manager Matthew Atkins said the tributes that had been left at the school would be collected at 5pm on Friday. READ MORE: Accused Christmas Day murderer appears in court He said the community was welcome to watch the collection. "Council will ensure these tributes are stored safely and will work with the family members, and the Hillcrest school community, to create a permanent memorial for the young lives that were taken too early," Mr Atkins said. "It is not known what this will be at this stage, but what is known is that it will be a suitable place where our community can remember these precious children." The tributes left at the school include floral arrangements, teddies, items treasured by the children like basketballs and Playstation controllers, drawings, photographs and heartfelt messages written in letters and on cards. "People across Tasmania, and across the nation, have also passed on items and their thoughtful messages to impacted families and the Hillcrest school community," Mr Atkins said. "Between now and the 31 December the memorial will be monitored each day and any perishable items such as flowers which are beginning to deteriorate will be sensitively removed. "It is expected the community will continue to leave tributes near the school over the coming weeks and council will continue to preserve the dignity of the existing tributes and collect and preserve any other items left after 31 December." READ MORE: Clarity sought for rapid antigen test isolation rules Mr Atkins said to ensure the safety of those in attendance on Friday, a section of Lawrence Drive will be closed along the front of the Hillcrest Primary School and parking will be available in Lovett Street. Mr Atkins encouraged those attending the collection on Friday, to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing a mask and using the Check In TAS app, or the sign in book, which will be available on site. "A sincere thank you to our community who are continuing to support our most impacted families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all," Mr Atkins said.

