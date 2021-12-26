news, local-news,

A man has fronted court charged with murder after the death of a 52-year-old woman on Christmas Day. At about 1.30pm on December 25, emergency services were called to Binalong Road at Mornington following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul The woman was located at the address with injuries to her upper body sustained from a knife. She was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital, but died a short time later. On Sunday, Darren Mark Wake, 60, appeared in an after-hours session of the Hobart Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday. He did not enter a plea and did not apply for bail. A GoFundMe page identified the victim as Rachel Wake, a mother of two, registered nurse and midwife. The GoFundMe is raising money for Ms Wake's two children. READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods "Her teenage children have experienced a great trauma and a huge loss," the GoFundMe read. "All funds received will be donated to her children to help them rebuild their young lives." A Tasmania Police spokesperson said two teenagers had been present during the Christmas Day incident, but had not been physically harmed. "The two teenagers were not physically injured but of course they are significantly distressed by this incident," the spokesperson said. Anyone with information can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

