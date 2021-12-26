community,

Shoppers turned out in droves in Launceston on Boxing Day in the hopes of bagging a bargain at the annual post-Christmas sales. Shoppers wore their masks and stores were closely monitoring the number of shoppers due to COVID regulations for one of the busiest shopping days of the year. READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods Lines were already out the door by 10:30am at several shops including EB Games, Cotton On and Peter Alexander. Rebecca and Dylan Barratt, of Ravenswood, made sure to get in early in an effort to snag the best deals. "We have come to spend our gift vouchers," she said. "Peter Alexander and Just Jeans have been our main stops be we aren't done yet. "We wait for the sales to come, there hasn't been too many people which is good. I always manage to find a bargain. We come as soon as it opens to beat the rush." READ MORE: Final countdown for Empty Stocking Appeal Lily Jefferies and Carlie Daniels, of Low Head, took advantage of the sales, scoring deals from several shops. "We've got some bedding, PJs, candles and we are about to go to Target to grab some stuff. There have been some good deals." Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

