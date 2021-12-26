community,

Launceston teenager Millie Gutwein is making waves in the podcast world, with her newly created Passionful with Millie G already reaching top podcasts charts nationally on Spotify. The Launceston College student, who is set to begin year 12 next year, fell in love with radio and podcasting after participating in a class this year. "I went into year 11 thinking that I would become a primary school teacher," she said. "It have always been interested in media, but that wasn't the plan at first. "I did the radio media level 3 class this year and absolutely fell in love with it and really gave it a red hot crack. "As soon as school finished for the year I was upset that I didn't get to keep doing the class and missed doing radio and that kind of thing, so I thought I should start my own podcast." Despite only starting the podcast in early December, Millie's podcast has already reached the top ten charts in Australia. "It's in the education charts as number three right now and its number 100 on podcasts across Australia which is pretty exciting," she said. "Definitely did not think that would happen and not as fast as it did at all. It was a surprise but I'm very stoked about it." Millie's podcast focuses on learning the passions of successful people and discussing what their passions are. "I have discovered I am extremely passionate about chatting with other people, sharing stories and wanting to do radio in the future I am very passionate about that and sharing someone's story is a real privilege," she said. Her guests so far have included co-owner of Francesca Jewellery Rachel Vasicek and SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY founder Mitch McPherson, who have shared how they turned their passions into successful companies and charities. Future guests are set to include musician Kim Churchill, local basketball player Sejr Dean and players from the AFL.

