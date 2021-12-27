community,

The Rotary Club of Tamar Sunrise have donated $5250 to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal, as a result of funds raised from Christmas activities held in the Brisbane Street Mall throughout December. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul As part of "Love Launnie this Christmas", the club's Rotary Wrappers provided a Christmas Gift Wrapping Service for shoppers. For a small donation to the appeal the Club wrapped hundreds of presents during December. President Eve Gibbons said the club wanted to find an avenue that not only raised funds for the appeal but also brought a sense of vibrancy and cheer to the Brisbane Street Mall. READ MORE: Final countdown for Empty Stocking Appeal "Christmas is a time to celebrate and come together with family and friends," she said. "It's about friendship and love, giving and receiving, so it has been wonderful to come together with the community to support those in need this Christmas."

