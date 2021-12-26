news, local-news,

A man was rescued by staff of Macquarie Harbour fish farms on Christmas Day after his kayak sank. The man from Queensland was on the first day of a planned two-week trip around Macquarie Harbour when his kayak began to take on water about two kilometres south of Strahan, Tasmania Police said. "He attempted to swim towards shore but was overcome by the cold waters," Strahan Constable Wayne Bradford said. READ MORE: Tassie devils celebrate their first Christmas "He transmitted a distress call on his handheld VHF radio when he realised that he wasn't going to make it to shore. "Three vessels from the Macquarie Harbour fish farms responded to the call with one locating the stricken kayaker at 11:20am off Smiths Cove. READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania "The fellow was difficult to spot in the water, and was getting cold and weak. "It would only have taken him getting cramp or the fish farm boats being further away and this would likely have been a tragic outcome." The man was returned to Strahan and treated for mild hypothermia. READ MORE: Holiday operating hours for COVID-19 testing clinics confirmed "We were very lucky that the fish farms run all year round and had work boats on the water today," Constable Bradford said. "I have no doubt that their early intervention saved a life, and on Christmas Day." Police said the kayaker was well equipped and carried safety gear in excess of the minimum requirements.

