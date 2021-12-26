sport, local-sport,

Hobart has attracted the best field of cyclists and runners in its 40 years of history for Monday's annual bikes and spikes carnival. Eight loaded heats of the men's gift and six in the women's will reveal much ahead of a huge week of racing across Tasmania. Jack Hale runs from scratch in the 100-metre men's gift, at his first ever appearance in his home-town carnival. The Tasmanian record holder hasn't raced since the Australian championships in April and is itching to put on a show in front of family, friends and fans alike. He gives 0.5m to Australia's under-20 record holder Jake Doran, of Queensland. Gambian refugee Abdoulie 'Buster' Asim runs from 1.25m and returns to Tasmania buoyant after his 2019 Burnie Gift win. He was first across the line in the Australian 200m championships this year, before being disqualified for stepping on the line. Fresh from a 10.38 personal best earlier this month, Jacob Despard will run off 1.75m and 20-year-old Tasmanian Jagga Pybus will be dangerous off 3.5m after his recent 10.57 clocking for 100m. The uphill track at New Town will suit Australian 4x400m representative Ian Halpin, and a wildcard will be Zen Clark, the son of Australian 400m record holder, Darren. Backmarkers in the women's 100m gift will be 17-year-old Queensland sensation Hilal Durmaz and past Hobart Gift winner Mia Gross, of Victoria. Of interest to watch will be Destiny Peris in heat two, with the daughter of Olympic legend Nova running off seven metres. The Australian Cycling Team will be well represented. Tokyo Olympian Matt Richardson will be joined by Josh Duffy, Jensen Plowright, James Moriarty, Graeme Frislie and Tom Cornish in the men's. Meanwhile the women's field boasts Maeve Plouffe, Kristina Clonan, Lauren Perry, Chloe Moran and Sophie Edwards. A healthy sprinkling of international riders includes Kiwi Jordan Castle, Ryan Schilt, of the Netherlands, Canadian Lizeanne Wilmot and Conor Rowley and Shannon McCurley, of Ireland.

