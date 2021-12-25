From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Between masks and rapid antigen tests, Christmas may have had some unexpected complications this year, but hopefully it was a safe, peaceful day for most Tasmanians. Although the Omicron strain of the virus may have created some added anxiety to the festive season, the reopening of borders also meant many Tasmanians were able to reunite with loved ones this year. Positive cases have been slowly increasing in Tasmania, but thankfully the spread has so far been less severe than it has in many mainland states, where large numbers of people were forced to cancel Christmas gatherings due to positive test results or being deemed close contacts to people with the virus. We are still in a relatively fortunate position in Tasmania, so if you're heading to Boxing Day sales, please remember to social distance, maintain appropriate hygiene measures such as hand-washing and using sanitiser and wear a mask in indoor settings. Daniel Johnson, news editor