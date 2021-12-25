Tasmania Fire Service have confirmed there is no threat to Ravenswood.
Tasmania Fire Service have issued a smoke alert for Ravenswood.
Crews are currently working to control a bushfire at Russells Plains Road, Rocherlea that is in an inaccessible area.
TFS have confirmed there is no threat to communities, but visible smoke, ash and embers are expected around the Ravenswood area.
What to do
People at higher risk from the effects of smoke, including those with medical conditions, are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke and managing their health.
Advice is available from the Department of Health dhhs.tas.gov.au/publichealth/air/bushfire_smoke or Asthma Australia asthma.org.au.
People traveling in the area should be careful if driving. Turn on your headlights, drive slowly and be aware of emergency services in the area.
If you live in the area of the fire, stay informed and monitor conditions locally by listening to ABC radio or visiting fire.tas.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner