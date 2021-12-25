news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service have issued a smoke alert for Ravenswood. Crews are currently working to control a bushfire at Russells Plains Road, Rocherlea that is in an inaccessible area. READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania TFS have confirmed there is no threat to communities, but visible smoke, ash and embers are expected around the Ravenswood area. People at higher risk from the effects of smoke, including those with medical conditions, are advised to have a personal plan for avoiding smoke and managing their health. Advice is available from the Department of Health dhhs.tas.gov.au/publichealth/air/bushfire_smoke or Asthma Australia asthma.org.au. People traveling in the area should be careful if driving. Turn on your headlights, drive slowly and be aware of emergency services in the area. If you live in the area of the fire, stay informed and monitor conditions locally by listening to ABC radio or visiting fire.tas.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark www.examiner.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/f6167d09-e9b7-4978-a445-e777a9048cb4.jpg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg