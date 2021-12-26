news, local-news,

The sun was certainly smiling on City Park on Christmas Day as hundreds of people attended the annual Launceston City Community Christmas Lunch. The Christmas event - which usually takes place inside Albert Hall - spent its first year outdoors on a splendid summers day. READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania The event was changed after Coronavirus restrictions forced organisers to adapt to ensure the event could safely proceed. Now in its seventh year, the community lunch provides a place for anyone looking for community spirit or support on Christmas Day. The Lunch was organised by Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul, Salvation Army, the Launceston Benevolent Society and Catholic Care and sponsored by the City of Launceston and IGA. Co-event coordinator, Rodney Spinks, from the Launceston Benevolent Society, said although the event had changed location, the number of guests coming for a meal was strong. "The spirit has been fantastic, everyone's been in good spirits and they understand the reasons for the change," he said. "We've been able to serve more people by doing it this way. "It's just fantastic that we've been able to serve so many people with a Christmas meal who otherwise wouldn't have been able to enjoy one." READ MORE: Life of soccer-loving Hillcrest child celebrated Mr Spinks said instead of sitting down as in previous years, many guests had spread themselves throughout City Park for an impromptu picnic, while others had taken the packed lunch home to share and sit with their families. Two guests in attendance were Peter Holdway and Kelvin McCausland who regularly attended the Christmas Lunch. Sitting on a park bench in the shade of a tree, Mr Holdway said the event was a great place to spend Christmas with friends and companions. READ MORE: Holiday operating hours for COVID-19 testing clinics confirmed With many families unable to spend the holidays together, Mr Holdway said the event supported those who were alone or felt a sense of isolation during the holiday period. Another guest, Nina Carter said she had enjoyed the event more than previous years. She said having lunch in the park was a great way to spend her Christmas and thanked all the volunteers who made the day possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/e682ef90-7adb-4a58-9a1b-569b839e4e15.jpg/r0_1622_3024_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg