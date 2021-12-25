news, local-news,

An employee at the Royal Hobart Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has implemented an Incident Management Team who are prioritising testing of staff and patients who may have been exposed to the positive case. The areas the employee worked at prior to testing positive have been identified and contained. Appropriate precautionary measures are being taken such as additional cleaning and extra measures around PPE. All employees at the RHH must wear appropriate PPE and follow Infection Prevention and Control protocols. There were no breaches identified with this case. An update will be provided when more information is available.

