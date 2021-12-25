news, local-news,

Christmas is a time of joy, but for one Northern family the holiday was an extra special occasion when they welcomed an early gift into their lives. Jessica Sharman, of Deloraine, is not new to the parent game and has welcomed her third child, a boy, who arrived on Christmas Eve. Theodore was born at the Launceston General Hospital at 3.30pm weighing 4.5 kilograms. Ms Sharman said Theodore was due on December 20, but it had taken him a little longer to arrive and meet his family. READ MORE: Tassie devils celebrate their first Christmas "Theodore means a gift from god and I liked the name," she said. Ms Sharman decided not to find out the gender of the child before the birth, so it was a surprise when Theodore was announced as a boy. For Christmas day, the Sharman's were heading to their family house and spending the day with loved ones, including Theodore's siblings. The Launceston General Hospital welcomed six babies into the world on Christmas Eve. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7f0c2fe7-6381-47c2-9a4e-38b891498dcf.jpg/r0_148_1536_1016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg