Tasmania's peak primary healthcare bodies are urging the public to be patient after the time frame for a booster shot was further reduced. On Friday, Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt announced the booster shot window would be further reduced from five months to four months from January 4, and to three months from January 31. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Mr Hunt said the government made the decision following advice from ATAGI, which indicated the change was likely to increase protection against infection from the Omicron variant. Changes to the booster windows means nationally, 7.5 million people will be eligible for a booster on January 4, followed by 16 million on January 31. Earlier this month, changes to the eligibility rules for a COVID-19 booster shot from six to five months saw demand surge as 50,000 Tasmanians became eligible for their third dose. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state chairman Tim Jackson said with GPs already stretched, providing vaccinations, boosters and non-COVID related clinical care, delays would be expected. Dr Jackson said with demand for a booster expected to surge following the news, GPs would be prioritising patients with a higher risk. "My concern is the capacity to put needles into arms because we're already flat out in general practice and this is going to mean patients will have to be prepared to wait a little as we prioritise those at risk," he said. "We are more likely going to be administering a booster to an 80-year-old frail person than a 25-year-old well person." Premier Peter Gutwein said state clinics were prepared for the expected rise in demand for boosters, while the Department of Health would work with GPs and pharmacies to ensure they were prepared for the increase in demand. Mr Gutwein said the government had already provided capacity for more than 10,500 appointments at state-run clinics through December, with additional clinics running between Christmas and New Year. READ MORE: Santa makes appearance in Launceston ahead of Christmas Pharmacy Guild of Australia state president Helen O'Byrne said changes to the booster program announced on Wednesday meant more pharmacies were likely to register to administer booster shots. "The funding cut to the booster dose was changed and we were reinstated with our payment, and the top-up payment of $10 was announced," she said. "I'm quite sure that will encourage more pharmacies that we're already participating with Maderna to participate with Pfizer, and hopefully encourage more pharmacies to come on board for the booster programs." Ms O'Byrne said as with previous changes to the booster window, patient numbers were expected to surge, and urged the public to be patient. "There's potentially going to be a bit of a lag in the availability of stock, and considering the time of year, with people taking breaks, we're just asking the public to be patient and start booking until the fourth of January," she said. "Pharmacies are very busy and will be busy through the new year. "Hopefully we'll be able to open up bookings and services in the reduced interval in the new year." Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email - Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/b151a4d1-6921-4ad8-a828-33aaf7623f92.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg