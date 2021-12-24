politics, federal-politics, salmon, EMRS

Recent results of an EMRS poll conducted in November have shown a growth in support for Tasmania's salmon farming and aquaculture industry. Since the last poll was taken in May/June, support had increased by three per cent, with 75 per cent of those having said the industry was either important or very important. Only eight per cent of people polled said the industry was not important, and 78 per cent of those polled did not oppose the salmon industry in Tasmania. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash The Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association spokesperson Angela Williamson said the poll results were an indication the industry efforts in transparency and communication have worked. "The polling emphasised that the industry had a great story to tell and that we need to keep telling it," Ms Williams said. "However, there's still work to do when it comes to communication and providing information. People want to know more about our industry and that's completely understandable, we're big employers and we have significant responsibilities. "Like us, our detractors need to be held to a level of scrutiny. It's important the conversation is based on facts, not opinion." READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned The TSGA commissioned the poll of 1000 Tasmanians over the age of 18 from all regions of the state. The Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said the aquaculture industry was essential in creating jobs within the hospitality sector. "One of the drawcards for people coming to Tasmania is our world class produce and salmon from the aquaculture industry is no exception," Mr Old said. "The importance of the aquaculture industry to the hospitality sector cannot be underestimated and it also creates a huge amount of jobs in our regional areas." Labor's Primary Industries spokeswoman Janie Finlay said Tasmanians had not been swayed by "scare tactics". "This polling shows that the industry's efforts to promote transparency are cutting through and Tasmanians value fact over fiction," Ms Finlay said. "So next time you are at your favourite cafe, hotel or restaurant, ask for Tassie salmon, because you know that the majority of Tasmanians support the industry." READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said the increased support for the industry was a result of the government's "regulatory framework". "It was pleasing to see that respondents recognised the importance of the industry to Tasmania, which provides thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout the state, many in regional communities," Mr Barnett said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

