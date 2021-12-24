sport, local-sport,

Jorjah Bailey has completed a fantastic year on the fairways after claiming the women's Southern Open at Kingston Beach earlier this month. It was a battle of the young guns as 16-year-old Bailey won the title over 14-year-old Mackenzie Thomas in a promising sign for the future of Tasmanian golf. The Launceston golfer completed 16 over-par rounds with scores of 77 and 81 as she totalled 158 over 36-holes in comparison to Thomas' scores of 83 and 82 for 165. The seven-shot victory adds another title to Bailey's ever-growing trophy cabinet which has seen some significant additions in 2021. The St Patrick's College student was the toast of the college after she claimed the girls' state student championship with a round of 80. Bailey had a strong outing at the Northern amateur golf titles at Mowbray earlier this year where she scooped the women's title and the junior title in a field which also contained Royal Hobart Golf Club's Thomas. Bailey furthered her love affair with the Mowbray course when she claimed the women's handicap at the Tasmanian Amateur Championships. It saw the familiar foes of Bailey and Thomas face-off in the handicap final which the former claimed three and 1 to secure the title. The rising star added another title when she beat a strong field to be crowned the women's club champion at Launceston Golf Club. Bailey made her home away from home the scene of another triumph when she scooped the Iris Meek A-Grade in November. The state representative will be looking to retain some of her titles as reigning champion when the new year rolls in and championships return.

