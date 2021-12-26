news, local-news,

For the first time, a school holiday program for youth with a focus on ocean conservation is on offer for Tasmanian students. Ocean Youth facilitator Emma Ferguson had been hosting Ocean Youth courses in New Zealand before returning to family in Tasmania and said she was excited to share her love of aquatic environments with participants. READ MORE: Donation of 85 bikes at Christmas honors a generous soul "For Launceston especially, it's called Ocean Youth but my focus is on the aquatic environment in general," she said. "We've got the Tamar Estuary coming right into the city and the Tamar Island Wetlands just outside Launceston, and I feel like that connection with the estuary is a really important one to make." The program brings like-minded youth together to learn about marine conservation and brings together a range of Northern Tasmanian organisations and take participants to different locations across the region. READ MORE: Tall order as giraffes arrive in our neck of the woods Sessions are set to include wildlife workshops with the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service at Tamar Island Wetlands Centre and Low Head penguin colony, a conservation and science session with the Australian Maritime College, and a pollution workshop with Plastic Free Launceston and Conservation Volunteers Australia. The program will also include a workshop entirely unique to the Tasmanian program- an exclusive digital storytelling workshop with Gaia Discovery. This session will tap into the use of digital platforms for communication - participants will be shown the basic skills they need for effective digital storytelling. READ MORE: Final countdown for Empty Stocking Appeal Throughout the program they will create a short film, to be showcased in front of family and friends as an end-of-program celebration. Ms Ferguson said she hoped participants would walk away with a greater appreciation for Northern Tasmania's aquatic environments and knowledge about the various career pathways available to them. "It's really a collaborative program, which I hope will allow participants to see a lot of different aspects of aquatic conservation," she said. "But also different aspects in terms of careers, it illustrates the various roles that exist within the community that they could potentially work towards entering down the line." The school holiday program begins on January 13, 2022 and ends with a mini film festival on January 28. For more information, or to resister, visit subscribepage.com/oylaunceston

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/f7d6b9a7-6cdf-4c78-b9d7-a12cef728d36.jpg/r1_141_2879_1767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg