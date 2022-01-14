A look back at the 2021 NTFA premier division season

sport, local-sport,

With only three games separating first and fifth, the premier division finals series really had an "anyone can win" vibe. Momentum and confidence seemed paramount as South Launceston eked past Longford to claim the minor premiership and flag favouritism, while fellow top-three side Rocherlea were the form side of the competition in the season's back half. As we know now, amazingly it was none of those teams that claimed the title, as Bracknell charged home with seven consecutive victories (Hillwood, Scottsdale, Deloraine, Rocherlea, Rocherlea, Longford and South Launceston) to win their first flag in 24 years. READ MORE: Hobart Ashes Test 'once in a lifetime': historian Rick Smith An abundance of new recruits - Josh Holland, Matty Dennis, Sam Borlini, Sam Douglas, Jack Triffett and Nick Mitchell to name a few - blended with the Redlegs faithful Corry Goodluck, Jack Dyer and Will Fisher as well as young guns Sam Goodluck and Oliver Gibson, to create a special season. At the other end of things, Hillwood struggled to re-create their 2019 success with many of their bread-winners moving on. Losing the likes of Damon Howe, Mark Walsh, Tom Bennett, Nathan Pearce, Dan Withers, Jake King and Isaac Thompson was always going to be a struggle but the Sharks' young brigade of Che Haines, Alex Blackaby and Mack Blazely (and others) held their own and showed promising signs. Backs: Luke Richards, Jacob Singline, Connor Young Half-backs: Jake Laskey, Luke McCarty, Jaidyn Harris Centre: Brady Gee, Jordan Cousens, Liam Davies Half-forwards: Brayden Claridge, Bart McCulloch, Rohan Sergeant Forwards: Lochy Dornauf, Luke Murfitt-Cowen, Josh Holland Followers: Matty Dennis, Josh Ponting, Jordan Tepper Interchange: Jarrod Scott, Nick Mitchell, Ethan Petterwood, James Gillow Coach: Corry Goodluck

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/5954b9c3-7aad-4dd5-9149-17fd6d93feee.jpg/r3_78_4998_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg