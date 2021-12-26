news, local-news,

Australia Post's move to swap out its plastic satchels with satchels that contain recycled plastic to help deliver on the pledge it made at the National Plastics Summit in March last year has been welcomed. The change supports Australia Post's part in fulfilling the 2025 National Packaging Target. Chief sustainability officer Susan Mizrahi said the change was underpinned by an independent Life Cycle Assessment which showed satchels made with recycled plastic content were better for the environment. READ MORE: Tassie devils celebrate their first Christmas "Every year our customers use and post millions of Australia Post and StarTrack branded satchels, so transitioning these to contain recycled plastic makes it easier for our customers and business to lessen their impact on the environment," she said. "Not only does using recycled plastic increase the use of recycled materials and give used plastic another life, research shows it also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, non-renewable resource use and water consumption as well." The announcement means the organisation will transition more than 200 of its plastic satchels to satchels that contain recycled plastic. Plastic Free Launceston founder Trish Haeusler said she was happy to hear Australia Post was working towards more recyclable choices. "You hear stories every day now about businesses making little steps," she said. "Getting any plastic out of the environment is a good thing as it's a pollutant. It's a harmful pollutant and it's not just the plastic, but what it can contain as well." READ MORE: Flight cancellations on mainland have minimal impact on Tasmania Ms Haeusler said plastic packaging in the environment increased over the holiday period and hoped, in the future, people would be more mindful about the impact that packaging could have when buying presents. "Just make a conscious decision. Look at what you are buying and if the end result is landfill," she said. The move was also welcomed by the state government, with Environment Minister Roger Jaensch saying the change encouraged other businesses to do what they could to reduce plastic impacts on the environment. "This initiative by Australia Post aligns with state government initiatives including our commitment to phase out single-use plastics from government and council facilities and events held on publicly owned land across the state by 2023, and to phase out problematic and unnecessary plastics by 2025," he said. "And, importantly, we remain committed to introducing a Container Refund Scheme in Tasmania which will dramatically reduce the littering of plastic drink containers and increase the recovery and recycling of those materials.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/5e7f9752-3dba-4d6f-9bf0-7ce48af4f5b3.jpg/r0_53_786_497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg