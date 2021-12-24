news, local-news,

Tourism and hospitality businesses listed as coronavirus exposure sites are losing custom, leading to calls for greater communication about the current and future safety of these locations. Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Chris Griffin said many operators were frustrated by the impact on their business after being listed as an exposure site. He said people were staying away from restaurants or tourism spots, or cancelling bookings, based on the assumption that these locations were no longer safe. "We are seeing a domino effect. Every single time a tourism business, or restaurant, is listed, they see their trade vanish overnight. It is unfair to them," Mr Griffin said. "Public Health is listing sites of exposure, and sometimes the time is very fleeting, like ten minutes." Mr Griffin said it would be good if the public were clearly informed that the COVID-19 exposure occurred in the past, and that these sites are now as safe to visit as any other business. "When you look at these sites, they are listed as a site four or five days ago, so therefore they are as safe as anywhere else, they are no different from any other place," Mr Griffin said. "It is important that we have total transparency as to where positive cases have been, but it would be good to just put some reality around this advice, that the exposure was at a time in the past," he said. "Without that being overtly communicated, without that second piece of information, people are being risk averse." Mr Griffin said the problem was causing anxiety for all operators, including those who have already been listed and those who face uncertainty of becoming an exposure site. "It is something which we are working on with individual businesses, assisting them with how they can communicate positively about the reality of being a low risk, or casual contact site, and to be honest about that," he said. "To talk about their cleaning regimes that they have had since the beginning, and Public Health advice." Mr Griffin implored the public to not change their plans, and to frequent local business. He said exposure sites were not unsafe places. "Have confidence that our tourism and hospitality businesses have been running COVID safety plans for nearly two years. "They are very good at cleaning, and setting up an environment that is safe for their customers. It is in their best interests to do so."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/b474014b-e712-4065-a950-bae3b6a50324.jpg/r4_100_1916_1180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg