news, local-news,

Tasmanian Police have charged a 59-year-old Youngtown woman with drink driving after an incident in Launceston on Boland Street. The woman returned a breath analysis reading of 0.222 around 9am this morning and was immediately disqualified from driving by police. READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Police said the woman would appear in court at a later date. Following the incident, police advised - as part of operation safe arrival - they would be conducting random alcohol and drug testing during the holiday period. Following an operation on the Midlands highway on Wednesday, Tasmania Police Sergeant Terry Reaney said it was imperative motorists made safety a priority over the holiday period. "With the festive season now here, I urge all motorists to ensure they do the right thing on the roads, to prevent crashes and help everyone get safely to their destination," he said. READ MORE: Ambulance Tasmania's COVID preparedness called into question The message from police to all road users holiday period was to follow the speed limit, take a break if you're tired, always wear a seatbelt or helmet, not to drive if you have taken drugs or been drinking and leave your phone alone while driving. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/b6303944-12e7-43f0-9606-ab11feeca22e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg