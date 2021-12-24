news, local-news,

The Tasmanian legal community is welcoming a new set of standards aimed at eradicating sexual harassment from its profession. The Law Council of Australia committed to taking action against workplace sexual harassment within the legal profession, and have now released their model framework to eliminate its existence. The framework provides guidance and promotes best practice to legal workplaces responding to and managing complaints. READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned Law Society of Tasmania immediate past president Trevor McKenna said it would be encouraging the state's profession to adopt the frameworks, and offer education to understand and implement the model. He said it was important for the legal profession to be leading the way in setting the standards for what is acceptable behavior in the community. "The reality is that we know sexual harassment has been a feature in the profession, historically that has to do with power imbalances and gender discrimination that once existed, or may still continue to exist," Mr McKenna said. "It is really, really important that we have a profession that is free of sexual harassment, where people can bring their whole selves to work and know that they are going to be safe and not exposed to the unacceptable behaviour that is, sexual harassment." READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' Within the model framework, sexual harassment includes making or attempting to make unwanted physical contact, jokes or comments of a sexually offensive of suggestive, unwanted approaches on social media or via emails, or lingering stares or leering. The unwanted conduct does also not have to be sexually explicit and can arise by innuendo, implication, horseplay, a wink or a nod which are "all devices capable of being deployed to sexualise conduct in ways that may be unwelcome". Mr McKenna said the inclusion of complaint procedures for external agencies as well as individual organisations was a standout feature of the model. He said bystander training was also a key feature, which could soon be rolled out in Tasmania. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/0a88284d-48a6-469f-8237-05e43b0c4c5f.jpg/r2_0_598_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg