sport, cricket,

With cricketers across Northern Tasmania on a well-deserved break ahead of restarting in the new year, it's time to look back at some of the best performers from the season so far. The Examiner takes a look at the best players from this season's women's Greater Northern Cup campaign. Few batters in Cricket North or North-West could match the Launceston opener statistically despite a deep pool of talent at the top of the order. Boden started the Cup in great form to peel off 63 not out against Wynyard and bookended it with a composed 65 not out against Latrobe in the semi-final to give the Lions a defendable total. READ MORE: Gutwein: 'I'd close borders if required' To balance the side, Boden would have to reprise her role behind the stumps from her Riverside days. Bradley has been the heart-beat of Wynyard's batting order as they pushed to the Greater Northern Cup semi-finals. The opening batter has been in great touch at the crease with two fifties in the Greater Northern Cup against solid opposition in Launceston and Ulverstone and a match-winning 40 not out against Mowbray to underline her class Layton is one of Cricket North women's stars and she showed why during the Greater Northern Cup. A match-winner on her day, Layton displayed every inch of her ability against Mowbray where she led the Knights' scoring with 88 not out before helping rout the Eagles with four wickets. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Shapes as one of the key figures of the Greater Northern Cup final which will take place in the new year. Webster's leadership at the Knights alongside Belinda Wegman has been important as the Knights integrated some youth into the successful outfit. Webster has made starts with the bat at the top of the order but her ability to take wickets in the Cup is key, having taken one in every Cup match she has bowled in. As one of the best performed players in the North-West and Greater Northern Cup, Scolyer finds a place in the order. The Wynyard captain gives the middle-order some steel and is the barometer for her side. Top-scored for the Tigers in their semi-final against South Launceston with a well-made 39 off 44. Another South Launceston talent, Duggan has mixed her time between the Knights and the Greater Northern Raiders. Duggan has stood up when it mattered, as shown by her score of 58 in the semi-final against Wynyard. Duggan could easily bat higher in the order as she does for the Knights. Duggan has also been handy with the ball. McLauchlan has found herself at number three for the Knights during the Greater Northern Cup and has offered the Knights a valuable wicket-taking option. Shown some skill at No.7 in first grade. Named as one of South Launceston's most improved players this season, McLauchlan looks to be a staple of the Knights' side for years to come. READ MORE: Santa makes appearance in Launceston ahead of Christmas Sharman has been a key factor in the Latrobe's march to the Greater Northern Cup final. Sharman has been a star with the ball and become a leader of the Demons' attacks due to her ability to take key wickets up the order, including four against Riverside. Able to pitch in with a batting cameo, as she did in the semi-final, to add some strength to the lower-order. Economical and incisive with the ball, Lowry impressed as a consistent wicket-taking presence for the Demons as a frontline bowler. Also nabbed two vital wickets against Launceston to help her side reach the Greater Northern Cup decider. READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned Pereira has underlined her talents this season to be one of the leading wicket-takers in the Greater Northern Cup competition. The Launceston spinner has proven a thorn in opposition batters' sides multiple occasions as they struggle to combat her nous. Capable of taking wickets in a great number like when she rattled Ulverstone to take 4-6 off 15 deliveries. A bowler who has come on leaps and bounds in this campaign as Launceston's first-change bowler and stood up against some of the best batters in the competition. Alexander's ability to take wickets in the top-four batters of the opposition is valuable as is her economy during the middle-overs. A key part of the Launceston side which made the semi-finals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/f2c1df5f-3982-4b58-a3d3-f1860494fa8f.jpg/r971_488_4200_2312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg