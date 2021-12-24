news, local-news,

COVID testing clinics in the North of the state will continue to operate over the holiday period while the government awaits health advice on the use of rapid antigen tests. With the state's COVID numbers doubling overnight and demand for PCR testing high, the Tasmanian government has advised asymptomatic members of the community, with COVID concerns, to purchase rapid antigen tests as a further safeguard. Premier Peter Gutwein said travellers to the state would still be required to provide a negative PCR test 72 hours before travel, but said the government was considering advice around rapid antigen testing. Mr Gutwein said at home rapid antigen test kits could be used in a home or business setting, but explained positive results would need to be backed up by a PCR test. "It is another safeguard that people can use to do a quick test for COVID. If you get a positive result, make sure you isolate and organise a PCR test immediately," he said Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the Department of Health was continuously investigating the role of rapid antigen tests for the current and future needs of managing COVID-19. He said the AHPPC was currently preparing advice on the use of rapid antigen tests to be used when entering high-risk settings including aged care facilities, hospitals and for travel. With demand for tests rising since borders opened on December 15, some chemists in the North of the state had sold out of testing kits, unable to advise when they would be resupplied. Mr Rockliff said there was no shortage of tests in the state, and confirmed the government had ordered 100,000 tests so the state could continue to meet the demand. He said the 100,000 kits were expected to arrive in the coming days and were in addition to existing stockpiles - should they be required. Mr Gutwein said the government was also waiting on advice to determine if the booster shot window could be shortened from five months to three or four. Earlier this month, after ATAGI reduced the wait time from six to five months, booster bookings at GPs and private clinics surged as 80,000 Tasmanians became eligible for their third shot. The rise saw some Northern clinics booked out until February Mr Gutwein said planning was underway should the timeframe for booster shots be reduced from five months to three or four. "We have assurances that we will have the necessary doses should that occur, and our state-run clinics will expand to meet increased demand," he said. Mr Gutwein said Tasmania was leading the nation on administered booster shots.

