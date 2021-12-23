news, local-news,

A PLANNING application currently before the City of Launceston for a new driving range cover and netting at the Launceston Golf Course is set to close on January 10. The application, made by Woolcott Surveys Pty Ltd, would involve the creation of a new driving range adjacent to the club buildings. READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse The range would include a new concrete slab 30 metres in length and three metres in width, along with driving mats and protective shade sails. The netting is proposed for the Opossum Road boundary to the south-east, with a height of 20 metres and width of 89 metres. The site of the proposed range and netting falls within the Carr Villa and Punchbowl Reserve scenic management area, which features significant flora and fauna within an urban setting. READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' The application lists one of the key components as being unobtrusive in the landscape and to compliment the character of the scenic management area. Launceston Golf club president Tony Wilks said the proposed development would enhance the golfing experience for members. "We hope that the development will improve facilities both for club members and general use," he said. Mr Wilks said the proposed upgrade in facilities would increase safety for members of the public who use Opossum Road. READ MORE: Ambulance Tasmania's COVID preparedness called into question "At the moment the facility is inadequate for full use of golf clubs as some members would hit balls onto Opossum Road," he said. "The new netting will be 20 metres high and provide much improved safety for the passing pedestrian and vehicular traffic." Mr Wilks said while he understood decisions on development applications take time, he hoped if successful construction would start early next year. "Timing of the construction is obviously dependent on council approvals being granted," he said. "Assuming that we get all of the approvals that we need though, we are hopeful that we could get started by March or April next year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/b153e8ee-a42f-401a-a87c-72cb4594dd87.jpg/r12_283_5452_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg