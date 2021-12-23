news, local-news,

Tasmania Fire Service is responding to reports of a structure fire located in the area of Brisbane and Margaret Streets, Launceston. A neighbour said a man and woman, who were believed to be tenants, were being looked after by paramedics. "The man who lives there is always really friendly and we say hello to each other every morning. We have car accidents on this street sometimes, but there hasn't been a fire here for as long as I can remember," they said. Police are on the scene and directing traffic away from the area. MORE TO COME. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/4eb0c99c-cabd-421b-abdc-106ea4d9ed68.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg