Member for Bass Bridget Archer has announced a $250,000 funding boost for the Launceston RSL sub-branch. The announcement on Thursday brings the total federal government funding in Tasmania up to $7.5M. READ MORE: Carols by Candlelight final figure counted Minister Archer, who was joined at the announcement by Launceston RSL Sub-branch president Graeme Barnett, secretary Peter Williams and a host of veterans and volunteers, said the funding was a year in the making. "I've been working with the RSL all year on their plans for a veterans wellbeing hub and I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that the Morrison government will be delivering $250,000 grant to the Launceston RSL to commence that work on this important project," Ms Archer said. "I'm really pleased to be able to come here and announce this." READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse Mr Barnett said the grant would make a big difference in the lives of the veteran community. "We did our first presentation on this in March this year," Mr Barnett said. "Due to various circumstances it's been delayed and delayed, but today is a Christmas present. "We've been trying to upgrade the facilities that we have here to make it a more friendly environment for our veterans and their families to come to to seek the assistance that they are entitled to. "I must say, I was just so excited when I heard that it was a bit hard. One thing I really must do is point out to everybody the amount of work gone into the presentation, and the follow up by our secretary Peter Williams." Mr Williams said the money would ensure projects would now come to fruition in the early part of next year. "We will upgrade all of the facilities upstairs and it will link into a project that's being negotiated at the moment by RSL Tasmania state, which will result in a lot of computer equipment being put into place across the state." READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Advocate compensation officer Garry Bevan said veterans often needed assistance with dealing with the Department of Veterans' Affairs, and the grant money would contribute to helping those people. "Some people are a little bit reluctant to come into the RSL for various reasons, and we are trying to lift that image," Mr Bevan said. "A lot of people don't know what assistance is available to them. "The funding is extremely beneficial. We've got to lift the image. The RSL of the Second World War is a different RSL to what it is now." Mr Williams said the building would be refurbished with new carpeting, painting, furnishing, LED lighting and a number of meeting rooms.

