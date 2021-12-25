news, local-news,

A local philanthropist has been honoured by friends and family after a donation of 85 bikes planned before his death was fulfilled. Husband and father of two, Matthew Richards died in November after a motorcycle crash on the Midlands Highway. Following the incident, Mr Richards was remembered for his larger than life personality, cheeky antics and prolific charity as a campaigner for Variety the Children's Charity. Variety Tasmania chief executive Mohammad Aldergham said a week before his death, Mr Richards said he wanted to raise enough money to donate 100 bikes. He said after the news of his death, the decision to proceed with the pledge was unanimously supported by Variety. "The discussion around the board was pretty short, sharp and unanimous in terms of whether we would like to carry on with Matt's wish, not only to honour his wish, but also in recognition of his incredible support of Variety," he said. "We knew how close these things were to Matt's heart, the kids and the bikes. "To us, there wasn't any contemplation or discussion, just this is what we'd like to do, absolutely. Let's go do it and make it happen." While the initial target was 100 bikes Mr Aldergham said with availability stretched at Christmas time the final number of bikes donated was 85, with 50 donated to the Launceston Benevolent Society, 25 going to the Launceston Women's Shelter and 10 donated to 10 students at Beaconsfield primary school. He said the recipients were people and organisations Mr Richards was close to. "Knowing Matts connection to the Beaconsfield community, and his fond memories from school, we reached out and asked them to identify 10 students who would appreciate having a bike for Christmas," he said. Mr Aldergham said delivering 25 bikes to the Launceston Women's Shelter was particularly meaningful. "Having a couple of kids coming to us and wishing us a Merry Christmas and thanking us for the bikes, that was very heartwarming," he said. Launceston Benevolent Society chief executive Rod Spinks said the donation had been welcomed by the organisation and would directly impact forty-plus families this Christmas. He said several families had been contacted about receiving a bike, with the society receiving a positive response. "We gently asked whether or not - if we were fortunate enough to have some donations - whether they would be interested and if the opportunity was there, they'd be over the moon," he said. Mr Spinks said a separate donor had expressed their interest in supporting a special initiative this Christmas which allowed the Benevolent Society to purchase helmets for each of the bikes. Mr Richards' wife and son Kristie and Max Richards helped deliver the donated bikes to each of their recipients, ensuring each bike reached its destination. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/199ee246-810b-464b-9d71-0777fd7a6ad9.jpg/r0_155_1672_1100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg