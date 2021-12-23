sport, local-sport,

Plenty of fireworks both on and off track will keep fans entertained Monday night at Gulf Western Raceway near Latrobe. With Tuesday being a public holiday it was an ideal opportunity for another race meeting. The traditional fireworks show will occur just after dark and promises some new exciting effects to delight all the family. There will be plenty of action with both Super Sedans and Sprintcars sharing the top billing and this always brings a huge crowd. There is a huge support program which includes Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Wingless categories. The fabulous kings of wings, the Sprintcars have a 15-car field and will include circuit racing teenage sensation Nathan Herne driving one of the Luttrell Motorsport cars. Herne is eager to show race fans he is a match for our local established stars like Jamie Bricknell, Adrian Redpath, Nick Penno and current state champion Mark 'Mozzie' House. Adam Garwood has already been victorious this season and has proven to be super fast and smooth. The Wild Thing Chris Johns is also in the mix along with Mahtia Bissett, Ethan Wylie and Brodie Appleby. A massive 24 entries in the thundering Super Sedan ranks will certainly be spectacular and Steve Latham won a fortnight ago at AutoKlene Raceway from Callum Harper, with the hometown hero is eager to change that. Father-and-son duo Daryl Moon and Tyson Moon have arrived early from NSW and are eager to have plenty of racing prior to the Grand Prix and the Australian Super Sedan race meetings. Eight-time champion David Nichols is always fast as is Adam Beechey, Marcus Alexander, Corey Smith and Robert Bird, while Wayne Dillon is adapting to his new car and a podium finish last time out shows he is capable of being a contender. Street Stocks have a huge 39-car field and will be keeping the crowd entertained with their close-quarte, panel-rubbing brand of racing. Junior Sedans have 20 new star entries and 16 top star entries. Gates open at 2.00pm with incredible non stop action from 6.00pm with fireworks on dark.

