Tasmanian jobs increased strongly in the second half of November as business geared up for the December 15 border reopening. Payroll jobs in Tasmania increased by 0.6 per cent in the fortnight to November 27 and 0.9 per cent in the four weeks to November 27, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated. A 0.6 per cent increase would be expected to equal more than 1000 jobs. The 0.6 per cent growth was double the national growth rate for the fortnight and beaten by only the ACT (0.9 per cent). The numbers are the most recent available for Tasmanian jobs. They suggested continued growth after the ABS estimated in mid-December that the number of employed Tasmanians increased by 1800 in the month to early November in seasonally adjusted terms. It is not yet clear what the explosion of coronavirus cases on the mainland and the return of the pandemic to the state will mean for Tasmanian employment, particularly in the tourism and accommodation sector. Job numbers plummeted when the pandemic and associated movement restrictions hit the state in the second quarter of 2020. They rebounded strongly, and have been trending upwards - with some setbacks - since. Finance Minister Michael Ferguson said the payrolls data showed Tasmanian businesses were confident and hiring. "Additionally, job vacancy data released today (Wednesday) by the National Skills Commission demonstrates that businesses are looking to hire, with job vacancies in November 78.6 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels, which is the highest growth rate in the country," Mr Ferguson said. "This means, in short, there are jobs available and I encourage people to get online and have a look. "This is very positive news and, once again, reflects the confidence businesses have in our nation-leading economy and in the direction of our state as we look to the future with optimism. "It follows recent news that a near-record 261,500 Tasmanians are employed, and that Tasmania's economy grew the fastest in the nation in the September 2021 quarter."

