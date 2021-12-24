newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A renovation of a house in Derby on Saturday, December 18 has led to the chance discovery of a copy of The Examiner newspaper from 1947. While the June 20 front page may not be in mint condition these days, Moonah resident Alec Stewart couldn't be more thrilled with his unique find. "I was cutting out carpet at an old building and just discovered some old newspapers," Mr Stewart said. "Most of what I found was from 1947 and some of it was from the 1970s." READ MORE: Millwood ruling details decades of harassment following sexual abuse Mr Stewart is not a builder, but was just asked to help out with some renovations while in Derby on a holiday. "There have been different people living in the building over the years so I don't know who was here in the 1940s. "One of the papers had a name on the top corner - Walker." READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Mr Stewart said he was surprised by the briefness of the stories, including the weather. "Well the forecast didn't have much to it. It said the weather in the city was improving, and then listed the rain and the tide and that was about it for the forecast. "I kind of like the 1940s era so I'm thinking I will just store the papers somewhere. If someone is interested in looking through them then I can show them through what I found." Mr Stewart is hoping that further renovations will lead to more unique discoveries. "There are still some more rooms to go through," Mr Stewart said. Launceston Library Service Officer Jordana Lory said discoveries like Mr Stewart's happen more often than people might think. READ MORE: Ambulance Tasmania's COVID preparedness called into question "It is quite common for people to find old newspapers when renovating their homes," Ms Lory said. Ms Lory said the library held copies of newspapers from the 1840s. "We have been lucky in Tasmania that old newspapers have been kept and found over the years," Ms Lory said. "The earliest newspaper the Launceston Library holds is the Colonial Times from 1825." Ms Lory said reflecting on newspapers of yesteryear was an important part of understanding where we have come from, and a link to history. "Newspapers are very important for local and family historians as they tell us what was happening at the time, providing us with a picture of what life was like, in the words of the people who were there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

