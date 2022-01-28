community, local-business-feature,

Welcome to Travelways, They say all good things must come to an end, but - luckily for us - the end of summer doesn't mean the end of Tasmania's good weather. In fact, as the seasons slowly meld together, with summer easing into autumn, you will find some on the state's very best weather. Now is the perfect time to head into the state's parks and reserves, before the rain arrives and after the high-summer crowds have left. In this edition we're highlighting some of Tassie's best - and most luxurious - off-grid accommodation, from the Keep that sits 650 metres high on top of the Blue Tier to remote Picnic Island that's just offshore from the beaches of Freycinet. We're also taking the guesswork out of planning the best 10-day trip around Tasmania (page 10-11). From north to south this itinerary will take you up to the big sights like Cradle Mountain and Port Arthur to the wilds of the West Coast and beyond. There's no denying that the ongoing pandemic has put a dampener on events, but there are still plenty of highlights to add to your calendar. February 16-20 will see Hobart's Eastern Shore come to life for the Clarence Jazz Festival, offering good music to enjoy during summer's warm evenings. This year's festival puts the focus firmly on boundary-pushing jazz, whilst continuing with initiatives that engage local artists and musicians. Another unmissable event is the Tas Wine Fest, a weekend of music, wine, food and all-around fun held in Hobart's Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens. From the forests to the festivals, Tasmania is putting on its best show at this time of year, so don't miss out on joining in the fun while you're travelling Tassie and going a little deeper to see some of our island's best-kept secrets. To read the digital edition, click here! ------------- Travelways is made in lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CUMg5RtznJ45Jw7CnxGnuV/539bf1df-8621-4974-bf48-b4187457d89a.jpg/r0_299_5306_3297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg