A man is in serious condition following a single-vehicle ATV crash on Flinders Island. The Whitemark man, in his 30s, presented to the Whitemark Hospital about 8.30pm on Wednesday with abdominal pain following the crash. About 1am, Tasmania Police was notified the man was being airlifted to the Launceston General Hospital as his condition had deteriorated. The man had suffered abdominal injuries and is in a serious, but stable, condition. Police are investigating the crash and urge anyone with information to contact police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or crimestopperstas.com.au.

