Tasmania Fire Service attended a structure fire on Bridle Track Road, Kimberley, overnight. About 10.20pm, TFS were alerted to the fire through a Triple Zero call. Crews arrived to find a vacant, single-story house fully alight. Surrounding vegetation was also alight. The fire was extinguished and will now be investigated.

