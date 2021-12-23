TFS attended a structure fire at Kimberley overnight
Local News
Tasmania Fire Service attended a structure fire on Bridle Track Road, Kimberley, overnight.
About 10.20pm, TFS were alerted to the fire through a Triple Zero call.
Crews arrived to find a vacant, single-story house fully alight.
Surrounding vegetation was also alight.
The fire was extinguished and will now be investigated.
